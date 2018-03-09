Gohara (groin) suffered a left ankle sprain during a fielding drill and will not make his scheduled Grapefruit League debut Sunday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gohara will get X-rays to see if there's any additional damage to the ankle. The left-hander had been working his way back from a groin strain that he initially suffered at the onset of spring camp. This additional setback now creates an opening in Atlanta's starting rotation since Gohara was expected to win one of the back-end spots, but that is now in jeopardy depending on his availability following the result of his X-rays.