Gohara (1-3) took the loss Sunday against Philadelphia despite allowing only one run on five hits with two walks and a career-high nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Gohara came in with a 6.06 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through three starts, but turned in a masterful performance here despite taking the loss as his team was shut out by opposing starter Nick Pivetta and the Philadelphia bullpen. The only damage against the rookie lefty came on a solo homer off the bat of Maikel Franco. He'll look to build on this effort in his final start of the season Friday in Miami.