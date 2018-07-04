Braves' Luiz Gohara: Summoned from minors
The Braves recalled Gohara from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
The Braves will swap Gohara into the bullpen for Evan Phillips, who was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move after working 2.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. Gohara is expected to fill a similar long-relief role for Atlanta, though he'll probably only be in store for a short-term stay with the big club. Atlanta is still intent on developing Gohara as a starter, so look for him to head back to Gwinnett in the near future to slot back into the Triple-A rotation.
