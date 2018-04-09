Braves' Luiz Gohara: Tabbed for extended spring training game Thursday
Gohara (ankle) will make a three-inning start at extended spring training Thursday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gohara continues to progress slowly but surely through his rehab program. As long as he doesn't encounter any setbacks in his recovery, he's still on track for a return in late April or early May.
