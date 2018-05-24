Gohara (0-1) took the loss against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over four innings while striking out six.

The left-hander may not have been completely focused with his mother ill back in Brazil, but Gohara still minimized the damage despite his wavering control. He'll now head back home to be with her, and assuming Mike Soroka (shoulder) is off the disabled list by the time Gohara returns, his role on the Braves staff will be up in the air.