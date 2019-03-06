Braves' Luiz Gohara: Throws without incident
Gohara (shoulder) tossed a live batting-practice session Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
After recently completing a pair of bullpen sessions, Gohara took another step forward in his recovery from a left shoulder issue by facing hitters. Assuming he reports no ill effects following Thursday's team off-day, Gohara will likely make his Grapefruit League debut at some point over the weekend.
