Gohara (shoulder) tossed a live batting-practice session Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

After recently completing a pair of bullpen sessions, Gohara took another step forward in his recovery from a left shoulder issue by facing hitters. Assuming he reports no ill effects following Thursday's team off-day, Gohara will likely make his Grapefruit League debut at some point over the weekend.

