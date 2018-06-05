Gohara coughed up six runs on six hits and a walk while recording only two outs in Monday's loss to the Padres.

Making his first appearance since returning from his trip home to Brazil to be with his sick mother, the young left-hander looked extremely rusty in relief of Julio Teheran (thumb), adding more than four runs to his ERA on the season in one outing. Gohara is expected to settle into a long-man role for the Braves, but if his struggles continue another stint at Triple-A Gwinnett isn't out of the question.