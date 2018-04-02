Gohara (ankle) threw a two-inning simulated game Monday with no issues, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Gohara, who has also been able to take fielding practice with no issues, continues to make steady progress as he works his way back from a sprained ankle. Seeing as the 21-year-old didn't appear in any Grapefruit League action, he'll essentially need to go through his own spring training before being ready to join the Braves, which will likely take until the end of April or beginning of May. At this point, it's still unclear if he'll immediately join the Braves' rotation upon activation.