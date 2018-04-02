Braves' Luiz Gohara: Tosses sim game Monday
Gohara (ankle) threw a two-inning simulated game Monday with no issues, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Gohara, who has also been able to take fielding practice with no issues, continues to make steady progress as he works his way back from a sprained ankle. Seeing as the 21-year-old didn't appear in any Grapefruit League action, he'll essentially need to go through his own spring training before being ready to join the Braves, which will likely take until the end of April or beginning of May. At this point, it's still unclear if he'll immediately join the Braves' rotation upon activation.
More News
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...