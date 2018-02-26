Gohara (groin) threw a successful bullpen Monday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Manager Brian Snitker said Gohara's bullpen went off without a hitch, and he'll now look to progress to making his first Grapefruit League start. Barring any setbacks throughout the rest of spring training, Gohara should have a chance to break camp as a part of the Braves' starting rotation.