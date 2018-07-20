Braves' Luiz Gohara: Tuesday return to rotation unlikely
Manager Brian Snitker indicated Gohara is unlikely to start Tuesday's game at Miami, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Gohara was expected to rejoin the Braves' rotation Tuesday after a couple of starts with Triple-A Gwinnett. The 21-year-old's average velocity was down in Thursday's start for the Stripers, and the Braves are now leaning towards Max Fried (finger) starting Tuesday in his return from the disabled list.
