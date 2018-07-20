Manager Brian Snitker indicated Gohara is unlikely to start Tuesday's game at Miami, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Gohara was expected to rejoin the Braves' rotation Tuesday after a couple of starts with Triple-A Gwinnett. The 21-year-old's average velocity was down in Thursday's start for the Stripers, and the Braves are now leaning towards Max Fried (finger) starting Tuesday in his return from the disabled list.