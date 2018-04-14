Gohara (ankle) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gohara will go four innings or 65 pitches, whichever comes first during his first minor-league appearance as he continues to work back from a sprained ankle. The left-hander recently pitched three innings in an extended spring training game Thursday, and plans to build up to 90-to-100 pitches at the Triple-A level before rejoining the Braves.