Braves' Luiz Gohara: Will begin rehab assignment next week
Gohara (ankle) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gohara will go four innings or 65 pitches, whichever comes first during his first minor-league appearance as he continues to work back from a sprained ankle. The left-hander recently pitched three innings in an extended spring training game Thursday, and plans to build up to 90-to-100 pitches at the Triple-A level before rejoining the Braves.
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Tabbed for extended spring training game Thursday•
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Tosses sim game Monday•
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Placed on DL•
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Could be ready by late April•
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Likely out until May•
