Braves' Luiz Gohara: Will face live hitters Monday
Gohara (groin) threw a side session Saturday and will throw live batting practice Monday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Manager Brian Snitker said everything went well in what was Gohara's second bullpen session in the past four days. He'll now progress to facing live hitters, and if everything goes as planned, the 21-year-old will then be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut. If Gohara is able to get into a spring game within the next week or so, he should have enough time to earn himself a spot in the Braves' Opening Day rotation.
