Gohara will make his first start of the season Wednesday in Philadelphia, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The left-hander pitched well in relief of Matt Wisler on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out one in 1.2 scoreless innings. Gohara only threw 21 pitches in the appearance, though, so there will be some question of how long he can last in Wednesday's start, and he could head back to the bullpen afterwards depending on when Mike Soroka (shoulder) is able to return.