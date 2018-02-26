Gohara (groin) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Gohara tweaked his left groin while running last week. The injury does not appear to be serious, and provided that the groin issue does not flare up during the bullpen session, he'll likely still have a chance to make the Opening Day rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES