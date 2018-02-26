Braves' Luiz Gohara: Will throw bullpen session Monday
Gohara (groin) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Gohara tweaked his left groin while running last week. The injury does not appear to be serious, and provided that the groin issue does not flare up during the bullpen session, he'll likely still have a chance to make the Opening Day rotation.
More News
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Dealing with groin strain•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Expected to open in MLB rotation•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Strikes out career-best nine in loss•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Knocked around by Nationals•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Notches first big-league win•
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...
-
Spring Takeaways: Mets' first issue
Dominic Smith may not fit the bill with his bumpy start to spring training, but post-hype sleepers...
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...