Braves' Luiz Gohara: Will throw Wednesday
Gohara (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Gohara has been brought along slowly this spring, but the report notes that if all goes well during Wednesday's session, Gohara could get into a game as soon as this weekend.
