Gohara (ankle) underwent X-rays Friday which came back negative and revealed a regular left ankle sprain, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gohara was luckily able to avoid the more severe high-ankle sprain and was sporting a walking boot following the testing. The 21-year-old is set to be re-evaluated in about two weeks, which leaves a fairly small window for him to potentially be available for the start of the regular season at the end of March.