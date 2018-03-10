Braves' Luiz Gohara: X-rays come back negative
Gohara (ankle) underwent X-rays Friday which came back negative and revealed a regular left ankle sprain, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gohara was luckily able to avoid the more severe high-ankle sprain and was sporting a walking boot following the testing. The 21-year-old is set to be re-evaluated in about two weeks, which leaves a fairly small window for him to potentially be available for the start of the regular season at the end of March.
