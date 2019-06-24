Jackson picked up his 11th save of the season Sunday against the Nationals, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in one inning.

Jackson entered Sunday's game in the 10th inning with a two-run lead and immediately ran into trouble, allowing a leadoff walk and a single to the first two batters he faced. Trea Turner followed with a run-scoring fielder's choice and moved to second on an Adam Eaton single, but Jackson settled in and retired the next two batters to secure the 4-3 win. Jackson is now 11-for-17 on save chances this season and owns a 3.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 52:12 K:BB through 38 innings.