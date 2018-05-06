Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jackson will return to the majors for the first time since a stint in early April, and will once again provide the Braves with right-handed bullpen depth. In five appearances for Gwinnett this season, Jackson owns a 3.86 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He'll replace Lucas Sims, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.