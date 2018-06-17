Jackson signed a major-league contract with the Braves on Sunday.

Jackson was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett just two days earlier after being designated for assignment June 13, but he'll be back in the Atlanta bullpen in time for the series finale. The right-hander will take the place of long man Luiz Gohara, who has struggled of late and was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

