Braves' Luke Jackson: Bailed out after blown save
Jackson (5-2) blew his seventh save of the season Friday but recorded the win in a 4-3 victory over the Nationals, giving up two runs on two hits in an inning of relief while striking out two.
Called upon in the ninth inning to protect a 3-1 lead, Jackson instead served up a two-run homer to Victor Robles, only for Atlanta to walk it off in the bottom of the frame. Jackson now sports a 3.19 ERA and 66:18 K:BB through 48 innings, and despite his 17 saves on the year he remains a prime candidate to lose his spot as closer if Atlanta adds bullpen reinforcements at the trade deadline.
