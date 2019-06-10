Braves' Luke Jackson: Blows fifth save
Jackson gave up a run on two hits while striking out three in an inning of relief to blow his fifth save of the season in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Marlins.
The right-hander came into the game in the 10th inning after Atlanta had nudged ahead in the top of the frame on a bases-loaded walk, but a Harold Ramirez single and Martin Prado double with one out knotted the score back up. Jackson has now blown half of his last six save chances, posting a 5.59 ERA over his last 9.2 innings despite a seemingly dominant 20:2 K:BB. A.J. Minter has a 2.53 ERA and 15:2 K:BB in 10.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett, but as yet Atlanta doesn't seem to be thinking about making a change at closer.
