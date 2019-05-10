Braves' Luke Jackson: Blows second save
Jackson gave up a solo home run in the ninth inning to David Peralta to blow his second save of the season in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.
The right-hander nearly gave away the game entirely -- after Peralta's two-out shot, Jackson gave up a single and a walk before getting Wilmer Flores to line out to end the frame. Fortunately for his ninth-inning job security -- if less fortunate for Atlanta -- A.J. Minter then lost the game in the bottom of the 10th. It's the first run Jackson's allowed since Opening Day, so barring an addition to the bullpen from outside the organization, he should remain in the closer mix.
