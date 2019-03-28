Jackson will be included on the Braves' Opening Day roster, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves made no late additions to their roster leading up to Thursday's season opener against the Phillies, allowing Jackson to snag one of the last two available bullpen jobs. The right-hander owns a career 5.19 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in the majors, making it unlikely he sees much usage in key late-inning spots initially.