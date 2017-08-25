Braves' Luke Jackson: Coming off DL soon
Jackson (shoulder) is expected to come off the disabled list Sept. 1, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
By waiting to activate Jackson until Sept. 1, the Braves will be able to avoid having to make a corresponding roster move. The 25-year-old righty has struggled to shut down batters this season, as he's logged a disappointing 28:15 K:BB over 40.2 innings this season.
