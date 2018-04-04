Braves' Luke Jackson: Contract selected from Triple-A
Jackson's contract was selected by the Braves on Wednesday.
The Braves are summoning a fresh arm for the bullpen and designating Chris Stewart for assignment in order to clear a 40-man roster spot. Jackson can be electric at times, but his below-average command will limit him to low-leverage situations for now. He has a career 5.64 ERA in 68.2 MLB innings.
