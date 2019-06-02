Jackson earned the save Saturday against the Tigers by allowing one hit over 1.2 innings and recording all five outs via strikeout.

Jackson last appeared in a game since Sunday at St. Louis but showed no signs of rust as he needed only 22 pitches for five strikeouts. The 27-year-old now has 10 strikeouts and zero walks across his last three appearances, covering 4.2 innings. Jackson has a 2.83 ERA and 1.19 WHIP overall and is 8-for-12 in save opportunities.