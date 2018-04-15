Braves' Luke Jackson: Designated for assignment
Jackson was designated for assignment Sunday.
Jackson had his contract selected by the Braves a week into the regular season but will now be cast off the 40-man roster following his ugly performance in which he allowed two runs while only recording one out during Saturday's game against the Cubs. Lucas Sims was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in his place.
