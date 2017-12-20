Braves' Luke Jackson: Designated for assignment
Jackson was designated for assignment by the Braves on Wednesday.
Jackson was dropped from the 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently-acquired Preston Tucker in a deal with the Astros. During the 2017 season, Jackson appeared in 43 games out of the bullpen for Atlanta, posting a 4.62 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 50.2 innings. Although he provided another middle-relief arm for the Braves this past year, Jackson wasn't able to make hitters miss, accumulating just 33 strikeouts, which has been indicative of his professional career up to this point.
