Braves' Luke Jackson: Dominant in Grapefruit League
Jackson posted a 0.00 ERA and 10:3 K:BB through five Grapefruit League innings before spring training was suspended.
Generating empty swings has never been Jackson's problem -- he struck out a career-high 106 batters in 72.2 relief innings last year. The 28-year-old opened 2019 as Atlanta's closer and delivered significant fantasy value with 18 saves, nine wins and nine holds, but he'll head into this season fourth at best in the pecking order for saves behind Mark Melancon, Will Smith and Shane Greene, putting a major damper on Jackson's upside.
