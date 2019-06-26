Jackson didn't allow a baserunner while striking out two to earn the save Tuesday against the Cubs.

Jackson sat the Cubs down in order, highlighted by consecutive swinging strikeouts to end the game. It was 12th save of the season and his second consecutive successful conversion. However, he has still allowed seven runs (four earned) to cross the plate in the month of June. He remains the Braves primary closer, but will have to continue to improve his performance to fend off the likes of Anthony Swarzak and A.J. Minter.