Jackson (9-2) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Royals scoreless with four strikeouts across 1.1 innings.

The right-hander punched out all four batters faced through the fifth and sixth innings as the Braves took the lead for good. Through 69 appearances this season, Jackson owns a 3.88 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 18 saves.

