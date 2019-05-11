Braves' Luke Jackson: Earns third save
Jackson struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Diamondbacks on Friday en route to his third save of the season.
Jackson retired the side in order on 15 pitches (10 strikes), bouncing back from his second blown save Thursday (his first since stepping into the closer role). A.J. Minter is out of the mix for now, so it seems it will be Dan Winkler and lefty Sean Newcomb serving as the top setup arms in front of Jackson. Jackson is throwing harder this year and has a healthy 20.3 K-BB%. He's looking like a priority add in leagues where he's still available.
