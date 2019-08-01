Jackson allowed two runs on two hits without recording an out during the ninth inning in a 5-4 extra-inning victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old would sure like to face a different team. In his last three outings against the Nationals, Jackson has allowed seven runs in two innings. On Wednesday, he didn't officially receive a blown save, but Jackson allowed two hits to the two batters he faced, and then both runners scored against the next relief pitcher, which tied the game. With a couple bullpen additions at the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see if the Braves keep Jackson in the closer role. He has 17 saves with seven blown opportunities, a 3.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 50 innings this season.