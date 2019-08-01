Braves' Luke Jackson: Encounters more struggles
Jackson allowed two runs on two hits without recording an out during the ninth inning in a 5-4 extra-inning victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old would sure like to face a different team. In his last three outings against the Nationals, Jackson has allowed seven runs in two innings. On Wednesday, he wasn't charged with a blown save. However, Jackson allowed two hits to the two batters he faced, and then both runners scored against the next relief pitcher, which tied the game. With a couple bullpen additions at the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see if the Braves keep Jackson in the closer role. He has 17 saves with seven blown opportunities, along with a 3.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 50 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...