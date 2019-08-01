Jackson allowed two runs on two hits without recording an out during the ninth inning in a 5-4 extra-inning victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old would sure like to face a different team. In his last three outings against the Nationals, Jackson has allowed seven runs in two innings. On Wednesday, he wasn't charged with a blown save. However, Jackson allowed two hits to the two batters he faced, and then both runners scored against the next relief pitcher, which tied the game. With a couple bullpen additions at the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see if the Braves keep Jackson in the closer role. He has 17 saves with seven blown opportunities, along with a 3.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 50 innings this season.