Jackson (2-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning to blow his fourth save of the season as Atlanta fell 4-3 to the Giants.

Entering the game in the bottom of the ninth, Jackson allowed four singles and a steady parade of baserunners to take second base afterwards on two stolen bases and a fielder's indifference call before the floodgates really opened. The right-hander has blown back-to-back save chances and three of his last seven, which could force Atlanta to consider other closing options.