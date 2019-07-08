Jackson gave up three hits and a walk through a scoreless inning to record his 14th save in a 4-3 win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Jackson definitely made things interesting as he allowed three singles to start the ninth inning before an outfield assist by Charlie Culberson prevented the tying run from scoring. He went on to walk the next batter before finally finishing the game with a flyout to secure the save. Jackson has a 4-2 record with 14 saves and a 2.66 ERA through 40 appearances heading into the All-Star break.