Jackson agreed to a one-year, $1.825 million deal with the Braves, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

This is his first of three years as an arbitration-eligible player. At one point last year Jackson was cruising as the Braves' closer, but he will be hard-pressed to regain that job anytime soon after the additions of Will Smith and Mark Melancon.

