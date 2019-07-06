Braves' Luke Jackson: Grabs fourth win
Jackson (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Marlins, allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
With a save chance no longer possible at home, Jackson entered a 0-0 tie in the ninth and promptly gave up a leadoff double to Jorge Alfaro, but the Atlanta closer settled down and didn't let him advance any further. He then got rewarded when Brian McCann came through with a bases-loaded walkoff single in the bottom of the frame. Jackson has hardly been a shutdown option at the back of the bullpen, blowing six save chances against 13 conversions, but his 59:14 K:BB through 43 innings does highlight his upside.
