Braves' Luke Jackson: Heads back to minors camp
The Braves reassigned Jackson to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Jackson, who was in camp as a non-roster invitee, turned in a 4.62 ERA and 5.9 K/9 over 50.2 innings out of the Atlanta bullpen in 2017. The right-hander did little this spring to convince the Braves he was worth adding back to the 40-man roster, surrendering five runs in 3.1 innings during Grapefruit League action before being reassigned. Look for him to work as long reliever or spot starter for Triple-A Gwinnett for most of the upcoming campaign.
