Braves' Luke Jackson: Heads to DL with shoulder strain
Jackson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain.
Jackson struggled over his previous two outings -- allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over two innings -- and this could help explain why. The severity of the injury isn't known at this point, but he'll be eligible to return Aug. 29 should he be ready. In the meantime, Matt Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move to take his place on the roster and in the bullpen.
