Braves' Luke Jackson: Making case for high-leverage work
Jackson has turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances out of the Atlanta bullpen while posting a 15:4 K:BB across 10.1 innings.
Jackson served up a grand slam to Rhys Hoskins on Opening Day, but he's been lights out ever since to slowly work his way up the bullpen pecking order. With several Atlanta relievers either injured or not performing up to expectations early on this season, Jackson was included as part of the bridge to closer A.J. Minter in Tuesday's 3-1 win, notching his second hold in the process. He may now rank as one of manager Brian Snitker's top options for saves on days when Minter isn't available.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.