Jackson has turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances out of the Atlanta bullpen while posting a 15:4 K:BB across 10.1 innings.

Jackson served up a grand slam to Rhys Hoskins on Opening Day, but he's been lights out ever since to slowly work his way up the bullpen pecking order. With several Atlanta relievers either injured or not performing up to expectations early on this season, Jackson was included as part of the bridge to closer A.J. Minter in Tuesday's 3-1 win, notching his second hold in the process. He may now rank as one of manager Brian Snitker's top options for saves on days when Minter isn't available.