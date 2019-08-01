Jackson will transition to a setup role following the acquisition of Shane Greene, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Jackson has been shaky all season (17-for-24 in save chances with a 3.96 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 50 innings) while Greene owns an impressive 1.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 43:12 in 38 innings on the year.