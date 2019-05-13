Jackson allowed two hits and fanned two batters across two scoreless innings to earn the save Sunday against Arizona.

Jackson got himself out of a jam in the eighth inning, inducing a ground ball for the final out of the frame with runners on second and third. He managed to cruise through the ninth, retiring the side in order. Jackson has now converted on back-to-back save opportunities, and he'll continue to see chances with A.J. Minter out of the picture for the time being.