Jackson allowed one run on one hit and two walks over three innings Tuesday while striking out five to record his first career save in a 14-1 rout of the Padres.

The score was "only" 8-0 when Jackson entered the game, so this was about as low leverage a situation as a pitcher can handle, but the 26-year-old still got the job done. He's got a 5.67 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 50:33 K:BB in 73 career big-league innings, however, and he'll likely return to Triple-A Gwinnett once the Braves need a fresh arm in their bullpen.