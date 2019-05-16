Braves' Luke Jackson: Nails down fifth save
Jackson struck out three over two scoreless innings to record his fifth save of the season in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.
After Dan Winkler walked the first two batters in the eighth inning on eight pitches while trying to protect a 2-0 lead, Atlanta manager Brian Sntiker turned to his closer to escape the jam and let him finish things out after Charlie Culberson tacked on a couple of insurance runs with a homer in the bottom half of the frame. Jackson now sports a 2.05 ERA and 27:7 K:BB over 22 innings, and he'll likely continue to be needed for more than three outs at a time given the unreliable arms in his setup crew.
