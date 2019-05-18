Jackson struck out the only batter he faced to record his sixth save of the season in Friday's 12-8 win over the Brewers.

It didn't seem like Atlanta was going to need its closer when they wrapped up the sixth inning with a 12-0 lead, but the bullpen let Milwaukee back into the game, forcing manager Brian Snitker to summon Jackson with two on and two outs in the ninth. He's now 6-for-7 in converting save chances since moving into the closer role in late April, and his 2.01 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 22.1 innings on the year are elite numbers for a reliever, albeit in a small sample.