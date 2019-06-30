Jackson struck out two and walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 13th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Mets.

The right-hander converted his third consecutive save opportunity and worked around a leadoff error by usually reliable first baseman Freddie Freeman. After walking J.D. Davis, he rallied to retire the next three batters. The 27-year-old has allowed just one earned run in his last eight appearances and overall has a 2.85 ERA and 1.22 WHIP to go along with a 57:13 K:BB.