Jackson picked up the save Friday against the Padres after allowing one run, a hit and a walk with two strikeouts over one inning.

Jackson gave up a leadoff walk to Manuel Margot, then punched out Greg Garcia and Fernando Tatis Jr. before allowing an RBI single to Eric Hosmer to make the score 5-3. Fortunately, that was the final run of the night for the Padres as Jackson got Manny Machado to ground out and end the game. The 27-year-old now owns a 2.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 61:16 K:BB with 15 saves over 42 appearances.