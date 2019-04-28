Braves' Luke Jackson: Notches first save
Jackson retired the final two batters Sunday against the Padres to pick up the save.
Jackson managed to record the final two outs in a one-run ballgame to preserve the victory. The 27-year-old has been stellar out of the bullpen this season for Atlanta, with his lone hiccup coming in his first outing of the season against the Phillies, when he surrendered four runs over one inning of work. Since then, Jackson has turned in 12 straight scoreless appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...