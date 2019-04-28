Jackson retired the final two batters Sunday against the Padres to pick up the save.

Jackson managed to record the final two outs in a one-run ballgame to preserve the victory. The 27-year-old has been stellar out of the bullpen this season for Atlanta, with his lone hiccup coming in his first outing of the season against the Phillies, when he surrendered four runs over one inning of work. Since then, Jackson has turned in 12 straight scoreless appearances.