Braves' Luke Jackson: Notches seventh save
Jackson picked up the save against the Cardinals on Sunday, tossing a scoreless 10th inning and allowing one hit while striking out two.
Jackson rewarded the Braves for sticking with him despite blowing his previous two save opportunities, giving up only a two-out single and striking out Kolten Wong to wrap up the victory. His grasp on the closer role is tenuous -- he has blown four of his seven save opportunities -- but his ability to strike batters out (36 Ks in 27 innings) makes him a viable late-innings option.
