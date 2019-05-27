Jackson picked up the save against the Cardinals on Sunday, tossing a scoreless 10th inning and allowing one hit while striking out two.

Jackson rewarded the Braves for sticking with him despite blowing his previous two save opportunities, giving up only a two-out single and striking out Kolten Wong to wrap up the victory. His grasp on the closer role is tenuous -- he has blown four of his seven save opportunities -- but his ability to strike batters out (36 Ks in 27 innings) makes him a viable late-innings option.